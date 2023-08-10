Melendez went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Red Sox.

He was the only Royals hitter who was able to solve Nick Pivetta on the night, taking the right-hander deep in the second and fourth innings. Melendez continues to heat up, socking four homers in the last four games and slashing .281/.340/.551 over 24 games since the All-Star break, but GMs in keeper and dynasty leagues should note that the 24-year-old hasn't seen action behind the plate since the end of April, and he remains stuck on 10 games played at catcher for the season. As a corner outfielder instead of a backstop, he'll face pressure to produce at a level much higher than his career .695 OPS if he wants to hang onto a starting spot.