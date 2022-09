Melendez went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a solo home run in Saturday's 12-2 win against the Tigers.

Melendez singled home Nate Eaton in the fourth inning, then homered in the sixth. It was his 15th home run of the season and his first since Aug. 10. He also picked up a stolen base in the game, his first of he season. The catcher has been off to a hot start this month, going 4-for-13 (.308) and is now slashing .224/.319/.406 on the season.