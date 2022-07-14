Eaton had his contract selected by the Royals and will start in center field and bat seventh Thursday versus the Blue Jays.

The Royals have 10 players on the restricted list that cannot enter Canada due to their vaccination statuses, and Eaton will benefit with his first taste of the majors during the four-game set in Toronto. The 25-year-old opened the season at Double-A Northwester Arkansas but was promoted to Triple-A Omaha, and he's performed well in the highest level of the minors with a .329/.388/.591 slash line, nine home runs, 25 RBI and seven stolen bases in 39 games.