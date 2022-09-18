Eaton went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 9-0 win over the Red Sox.

Eaton has stolen a base in each of the last two games. The 25-year-old's playing time could soon dry up, as Drew Waters (ankle) and Edward Olivares (quadriceps) are both healthy and candidates to see time in right field. Eaton can play around the outfield and also started Saturday's game at third base, so there's some versatility, but he'll have to keep his bat hot to keep getting chances. He's slashing .257/316/.386 with seven steals through his first 30 major-league contests.