Eaton went 4-for-5 with a triple, a double, a stolen base, two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 12-2 win over the Tigers.

Eaton made a huge impact in the blowout win, falling just a home run shy of the cycle. Saturday marked his first start since rejoining the Royals as a September call-up. He's slashing .245/.304/.429 with five extra-base hits, three steals, five RBI and six runs scored through 56 plate appearances. The rookie outfielder will be on the bench for Sunday's series finale in Detroit, which could happen with some regularity as the Royals evaluate numerous outfield prospects over the last month-plus of the season.