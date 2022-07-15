Eaton went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jays.
Eaton gave the Royals some insurance with his ninth-inning blast, which was his first major-league hit and homer. The outfielder got the start in center field since the Royals are missing 10 players, including many of their regular outfielders, due to their unvaccinated status preventing them from playing in Canada. Eaton should get a chance to play regularly this weekend before heading back to Triple-A Omaha, where he's slashed .329/.388/.591 in 39 contests after earning a midseason promotion from Double-A Northwest Arkansas.