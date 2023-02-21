Eaton is in line for more playing time in the Royals' outfield following the injury to Drew Waters (oblique), Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Edward Olivares also has a clearer path to playing time, although he had already seemed in line to handle the bulk of the reps in right field. Samad Taylor and perhaps Franmil Reyes also could see a boost in playing time. As far as Eaton goes, his stolen-base potential makes him an interesting late-round target in deep fantasy leagues with the hope he could get regular at-bats.