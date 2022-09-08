Eaton went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Guardians.

Eaton drew the start in right field for just the second time in seven September games, with fellow rookie Drew Waters shifting over to center. Eaton was able to draw a leadoff walk and add a steal in the seventh inning, notching his fifth theft in as many attempts through 23 big-league games. The outfielder has added one home run, five RBI, six runs scored, two doubles and two triples while slashing .245/.311/.415 through 61 plate appearances. He doesn't have an everyday role yet, so he's mostly just a speed option off the bench.