Eaton went 1-for-2 with a stolen base in Monday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Guardians.
Eaton entered the game as a pinch hitter for Kyle Isbel in the seventh inning and struck out. In the ninth, Eaton singled and stole second with one out, but he was left on base. The rookie outfielder has provided a boost of speed in a part-time role -- his steal was his fourth of the year in just 22 games, and two in his last two contests. He's added a .255/.310/.431 slash line with one home run, five RBI, six runs scored, two triples and two doubles through 58 plate appearances.