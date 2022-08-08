Eaton went 2-for-3 with a triple, a double, a walk and three runs scored in Sunday's 13-5 win over the Red Sox.

Eaton came around to score each time he got on base in his first multi-hit game in the majors. The 25-year-old outfielder is batting .238 with a home run, a triple, a double, three RBI and four runs scored through seven contests. He's started three of the Royals' last four games in right field, but it's unclear how manager Mike Matheny will balance playing time for Eaton and Kyle Isbel with MJ Melendez commanding a near-everyday role in one of the corner outfield spots.