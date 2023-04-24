The Royals optioned Eaton to Triple-A Omaha on Monday.

Eaton is sent down to make room for Franmil Reyes (personal) on the roster after Reyes was activated from the paternity list before Monday's game against the Diamondbacks. In 25 plate appearances, Eaton picked up just one hit and registered an ugly 0:13 BB:K over 12 games.

