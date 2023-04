Eaton is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

After starting in three of the past four games but going hitless with six strikeouts across 10 plate appearances, Eaton will retreat to the bench. Even with Kyle Isbel (personal) going on the paternity list Wednesday and likely on track to miss the next three days, Eaton doesn't look as though he'll in store for a dramatic increase in playing time in light of his struggles at the plate to begin the season.