Eaton went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Twins.

Eaton has started three straight games at third base, and he's been in the lineup for four in a row. The 25-year-old has provided a speed boost at the bottom of the order, logging a stolen base in each of his last four games, putting him at nine thefts for the year. He's added a respectable .253/.326/.373 slash line with a home run, seven RBI and 11 runs scored. Eaton's playing time is likely to come at the expense of Nicky Lopez, as both provide versatility and speed without much power.