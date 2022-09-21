Eaton went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Twins.

Eaton has started three straight games at third base, and he's been in the lineup for four in a row. The 25-year-old has provided a speed boost at the bottom of the order, logging a stolen base in each of his last four games, putting him at nine thefts for the year. He's added a respectable .253/.326/.373 slash line with a home run, seven RBI and 11 runs scored. Eaton's playing time is likely to come at the expense of Nicky Lopez, as both provide versatility and speed without much power.

More News