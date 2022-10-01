site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-nate-eaton-takes-seat-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Nate Eaton: Takes seat Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Eaton isn't starting Saturday against the Guardians.
Eaton is getting a chance to rest after he went 1-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a walk over the last two games. Hunter Dozier will take his place at the hot corner and bat sixth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read