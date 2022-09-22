site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Nate Eaton: Yet another steal in win
RotoWire Staff
Eaton went 2-for-3 with one run scored and one steal in Wednesday's victory over the Twins.
Eaton has recorded a steal in five straight games with a .400 average over 15 at-bats. The 25-year-old rookie has also turned in four multi-hit performances in his last 13 games.
