Royals' Nick Dini: Picks up injury Sunday
Dini was diagnosed with a right shoulder contusion Sunday after he left the game early against the Twins, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
Dini left Sunday's game against the Twins early after suffering a right shoulder contusion. While the injury is something players can play through, it isn't worth it for Dini to stick it out as the Royals have nothing to play for and only have five games remaining for the season. Dini is the backup catcher for the Royals and had only played 10 games in September through Sunday's contest. Meibrys Viloria figures to handle the catching duties for the club to close out the season.
