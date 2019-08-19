Lopez went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Sunday's 11-5 loss to the Mets.

After batting ninth in each of the Royals' previous four contests, Lopez moved into the two hole with Alex Gordon receiving a breather in the series finale. While he acquitted himself reasonably well as the No. 2 hitter, Lopez's body of work during his rookie campaign probably isn't enough to earn him a prominent spot in the batting order when the Royals make all of their regulars available. Through 12 games in August, Lopez is slashing .200/.238/.250 with no home runs or stolen bases.