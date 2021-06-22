Lopez will start at shortstop and bat ninth Tuesday against the Yankees.
With Adalberto Mondesi (oblique) heading back to the injured list Monday for the third time this season, Lopez once again appears poised to recapture an everyday role in the middle infield. Aside from going an impressive 7-for-7 on stolen-base attempts while batting .260 and getting on base at a strong .350 clip, Lopez provides little excitement from a fantasy standpoint. He possesses minimal power (three home runs in 799 career MLB plate appearances), and his placement in the bottom third of the Kansas City lineup will limit his run-scoring and run-producing opportunities.