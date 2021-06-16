Lopez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

After starting at shortstop in 10 of the Royals' first 14 games of June while slashing a respectable .267/.389/.300, Lopez's time as an everyday player looks to be over. Adalberto Mondesi (hamstring) was limited to a bench role Tuesday after being reinstated from the injured list, but he'll handle shortstop duties Wednesday and should be able to play the position on a regular basis moving forward. Lopez will likely operate as the top backup for both Mondesi and Whit Merrifield in the middle infield.