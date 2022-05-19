Lopez went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the White Sox.

Lopez has gone 5-for-11 with a double and a pair of stolen bases in the first four contests of a rare five-game series versus the Pale Hose. He's gotten off to a slow start in 2022, posting a .216/.304/.252 slash line with three RBI, 12 runs scored and three stolen bases in 36 games. His solid defense will keep him in the lineup at either second base or shortstop most days, but he'll often hit at the bottom of the order as he has for much of May.