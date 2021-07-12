Perez (back) will start at catcher and bat seventh for the American League in Tuesday's All-Star Game at Coors Field, Steve Greenberg of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Perez dealt with back tightness in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Cleveland and sat out Sunday's series finale as a result, but the injury won't prevent him from taking part in the Midsummer Classic. The 31-year-old backstop earned his seventh All-Star nod after slashing .275/.300/.501 with 21 home runs, 53 RBI and 41 runs in 89 first-half games.