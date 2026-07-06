Royals' Salvador Perez: Drives in two during win

Perez went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Phillies.

After starting the afternoon 0-for-3, Perez came through with a two-run double in the eighth inning to provide Kansas City with valuable insurance runs. The veteran catcher has endured one of the toughest offensive seasons of his career and closes in on the All-Star break with career lows in most major offensive ratios. Through 82 games, he is slashing .202/.241/.329 with 10 home runs, 11 doubles, 32 RBI and 29 runs scored.