Royals' Salvador Perez: Getting breather Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Perez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.
MJ Melendez will catch as Perez gets his first day off of the season. Perez is 4-for-11 with a pair of doubles in the early going.
