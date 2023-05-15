Perez went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Brewers.

Perez got going quickly with a 433 foot blast to center field to put the Royals up 1-0. He singled his next time up in the third and wound up scoring again. Perez has already collected six multi-hit efforts over 12 games in May and is slashing .381/.438/.857 with six homers, 10 RBI, 13 runs and a 4:11 BB:K over that span. After Sunday, Perez sits at nine home runs which has put him in a tie with Sean Murphy for most among catchers.