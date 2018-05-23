Royals' Salvador Perez: Goes yard Tuesday

Perez went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.

Perez had a good day all around, as he also threw out two would-be base stealers to end the fourth and sixth innings. Despite missing the better part of April with an MCL tear, Perez ranks second in home runs among catchers in the AL and third in RBI with seven and 21, respectively.

