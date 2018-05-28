Royals' Salvador Perez: Hits two-run home run
Perez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Sunday against the Rangers.
Perez took Cole Hamels deep in the third inning for his ninth home run of the season. While he has just a .284 on-base percentage for the season, he's shown plenty of power with nearly half of his 32 hits going for extra-bases. That hasn't slowed of late, as he now has four home runs in his past 10 games.
More News
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Drives in four against Texas•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Goes yard Tuesday•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Homers against Yankees•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Hits game-winning home run•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Clubs grand slam on birthday•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Two extra-base hits against Tigers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...