Royals' Salvador Perez: Hits two-run home run

Perez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Sunday against the Rangers.

Perez took Cole Hamels deep in the third inning for his ninth home run of the season. While he has just a .284 on-base percentage for the season, he's shown plenty of power with nearly half of his 32 hits going for extra-bases. That hasn't slowed of late, as he now has four home runs in his past 10 games.

