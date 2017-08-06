Royals' Salvador Perez: Lands on disabled list
Perez was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a right intercostal strain.
Perez was removed from Friday's series opener with the Mariners after experiencing pain on the right side of his body, and an MRI on Saturday confirmed that the backstop was dealing with more than a day-to-day issue. The Royals likely won't have a clear timetable for Perez's return until he's able to resume baseball activities, but the DL stint means that he won't be activated until at least Aug. 15. Cam Gallagher was recalled from Triple-A Omaha to provide the Royals with another healthy catcher while Perez is sidelined, but Drew Butera is slated to receive the bulk of the starts behind the plate.
