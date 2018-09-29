Royals' Salvador Perez: Not in Saturday's lineup

Perez is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Indians, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.

Perez was going to be limited to serving as designated hitter for the season's final series, but will instead get Saturday off. Ryan O'Hearn will be the Royals' designated hitter against the Indians as Hunter Dozier starts at first base.

More News
Our Latest Stories