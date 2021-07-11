Perez (back) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game in Cleveland, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Back tightness shortened Perez's Saturday and will keep him out of the series finale Sunday. This is the Royals' first lineup of 2021 that does not include Perez, who has been a model of durability the past couple years. It will be interesting to see if the 31-year-old will still participate in the Home Run Derby, or if he'll use the All-Star break to rest and resolve the back issue before Friday's series opener against Baltimore. Sebastian Rivero is catching and batting ninth Sunday.