Royals' Salvador Perez: Reinstated from DL
Perez (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day DL prior to Tuesday's game against the Rockies.
He only ended up missing 16 games with the intercostal strain, which is pretty impressive for a catcher. Perez was in the midst of his best offensive season since 2013, hitting .278/.308/.510 with 21 home runs in 391 plate appearances. Look for him to play almost every day as long as the Royals remain in the hunt for a playoff spot.
