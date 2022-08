Perez was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the White Sox due to back tightness, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Perez is in the midst of a seven-game hit streak during which he's gone 13-for-29 with two home runs, nine RBI and five runs, but back tightness will prevent him from starting as scheduled Wednesday. It's unclear if the veteran catcher will be available off the bench, and he should be considered day-to-day.