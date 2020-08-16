The Royals scratched Perez from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins after he experienced blurry vision in his left eye, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Kansas City hasn't suggested that Perez's blurry vision is the symptom of a suspected concussion, so the team will likely re-evaluate him again prior to Monday's series finale before determining if he's fit to play. Meibrys Viloria was recalled from the Royals' taxi squad in a corresponding move, and he'll start in place of Perez behind the dish Sunday.