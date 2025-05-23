Perez was scratched from the lineup ahead of Friday's game against the Twins due to an illness, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Perez will step out of the lineup Friday while he fights off his illness, which will put Freddy Fermin behind the dish and seventh in the Royals' batting order.
