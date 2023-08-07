Perez (hand) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.

Though he'll be on the bench for the series opener at Fenway Park, Perez appears to have avoided a major injury scare after he was removed from Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Phillies when he was hit in the left hand by a pitch. X-rays later cleared Perez of any structural damage, so he'll be viewed as day-to-day while he heals up from the hand contusion. With Perez on the bench Monday, Freddy Fermin will start behind the plate while Matt Beaty gets the nod at first base.