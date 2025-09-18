Perez went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run and two walks in Wednesday's 7-5 win over the Mariners.

Perez is now up to 29 long balls and 92 RBI this year, putting him on the precipice of his first 30-homer campaign since 2021 and the second of his stalwart career. The veteran backstop has six big flies in September and four in his past four games. Over his last 57 at-bats, Perez is batting just .211 but is slugging .561 with 15 RBI as he also pushes for the third 100-RBI season of his career.