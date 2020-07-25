Perez went 1-for-4 with three strikeouts during Friday's 2-0 loss against the Indians.

Perez landed on the IL after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, but he recovered in time to start behind the plate in the season debut. In fact, he was only one of four Royals to record a hit in a game where the entire offense struggled. Perez hit for .235 with 27 homers and 80 RBI last season, and he has cleared the 20-homer plateau in each of the past four campaigns.