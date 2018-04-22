Royals' Salvador Perez: Tuesday activation growing likely
Royals manager Ned Yost reiterated Sunday that Perez (knee) is "very close" to returning from the 10-day disabled list, perhaps as soon as Tuesday's series opener against the Brewers, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports. "I could very well be the next series," Yost said of Perez's impending activation. "But we just have to wait and see."
After initially appearing in rehab games for Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha as a designated hitter, Perez has caught in the past two games for the latter affiliate, an indication his sprained left knee is no longer much of a concern. Perez has also impressed at the dish during his six rehab contests, going 8-for-21 with two home runs, a double and four RBI. If Perez is in fact activated Tuesday, he could receive an extra rest day or two in his first couple of weeks back with the big club, but he should take on one of the heavier workloads among all catchers in baseball once he's further removed from the injury.
More News
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Could return against Brewers•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Rehab moves to Omaha•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Homers in first rehab appearance•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Begins rehab assignment Sunday•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: May embark on rehab assignment this weekend•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Trending positively in recovery•
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...