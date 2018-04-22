Royals' Salvador Perez: Tuesday activation growing likely

Royals manager Ned Yost reiterated Sunday that Perez (knee) is "very close" to returning from the 10-day disabled list, perhaps as soon as Tuesday's series opener against the Brewers, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports. "I could very well be the next series," Yost said of Perez's impending activation. "But we just have to wait and see."

After initially appearing in rehab games for Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha as a designated hitter, Perez has caught in the past two games for the latter affiliate, an indication his sprained left knee is no longer much of a concern. Perez has also impressed at the dish during his six rehab contests, going 8-for-21 with two home runs, a double and four RBI. If Perez is in fact activated Tuesday, he could receive an extra rest day or two in his first couple of weeks back with the big club, but he should take on one of the heavier workloads among all catchers in baseball once he's further removed from the injury.