Royals' Salvador Perez: Won't need rehab assignment
Perez (oblique) will play as soon as he is capable and will not require a rehab assignment, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports Monday.
The question will be how Perez's side responds to the swings he took Monday. Perez is ready to go behind the plate, so expect him to be back in the lineup as soon as he proves his body is up to swinging the bat.
