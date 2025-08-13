Pasquantino went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI in Wednesday's 8-7 loss to the Nationals.

The first baseman did his best to get the Royals back into the game after they fell behind 5-0 in the top of the first inning, driving in Kansas City's first run with a groundout in the bottom of the first and then adding a three-run shot off Jake Irvin in the fourth. Pasquantino has three homers and 11 RBI in the last four games, and over 19 contests since his last day off July 22, he's batting .240 (18-for-75) with seven of his 22 long balls on the season, and 23 of his 80 RBI.