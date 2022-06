The Royals acquired Fleming and right-hander Wyatt Mills from the Mariners on Monday in exchange for first baseman/designated hitter Carlos Santana and cash considerations.

Fleming, a 23-year-old right-hander who was an 11th-round draft pick in 2021, had spent the entire 2022 campaign at Single-A Modesto. In 14 starts in the California League, Fleming posted a 4.92 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 59:24 K:BB across 67.2 innings.