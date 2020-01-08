Sam Haggerty: Let go by Mets
Haggerty was released by the Mets on Wednesday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.
Haggerty was designated for assignment when the Mets signed Dellin Betances (Achilles) in late December. Haggerty got into the first 11 big-league games of his career last season but went hitless with three strikeouts in his four trips to the plate.
