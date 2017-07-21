Clevenger signed with independent Lancaster in the Atlantic League, Rich Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Clevenger drew little interest from MLB organizations throughout the offseason, but has finally found a home in the independent leagues. The 31-year-old has a career .227/.284/.324 slash line in the majors and is unlikely to get an opportunity in 2017.

