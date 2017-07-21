Steve Clevenger: Signs with independent league
Clevenger signed with independent Lancaster in the Atlantic League, Rich Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Clevenger drew little interest from MLB organizations throughout the offseason, but has finally found a home in the independent leagues. The 31-year-old has a career .227/.284/.324 slash line in the majors and is unlikely to get an opportunity in 2017.
More News
-
Steve Clevenger: Opts for free agency•
-
Mariners' Steve Clevenger: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Steve Clevenger: Suspended for rest of season•
-
Mariners' Steve Clevenger: Comeback stopped due to flexor strain•
-
Mariners' Steve Clevenger: Transferred to 60-day disabled list•
-
Mariners' Steve Clevenger: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...