The Diamondbacks non-tendered Rashi on Friday.

Rashi spent most of the 2025 season with Triple-A Reno, where he posted a 3.48 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across 67.1 innings. His contract was selected by the Diamondbacks in late August, and across 10 regular-season games in the majors he posted a 4.41 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, two saves and 22:8 K:BB across 16.1 innings. Rashi will be 30 years old in 2026 and should garner interest from teams looking for right-handed depth out of the bullpen.