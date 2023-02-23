Baddoo figures to compete for the Tigers' third starting outfield spot in spring training, with Riley Greene and Austin Meadows locked into regular roles, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Baddoo may be jockeying with fellow left-handed hitter Kerry Carpenter in camp, with the winner of that battle potentially forming a platoon with Matt Vierling. There are also DH at-bats up for grabs, with veteran Miguel Cabrera unlikely to play every day. Baddoo struggled in 2022 following a promising 2021 debut, recording a .204 batting average and .558 OPS. The outfielder may need a strong spring to earn regular playing time to begin the season.