With Matt Vierling (knee) nearing a return to game action, per Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, Baddoo may shift into a fourth outfielder role.

Riley Greene and Austin Meadows are healthy and locked into starting roles, so the third outfield spot likely comes down to Vierling, Baddoo and possibly Kerry Carpenter. Vierling came over in the Gregory Soto trade during the offseason and the Tigers may want to see what they have in their new player, which could push Baddoo out of favor. The latter didn't help his cause with a .204 batting average and .558 OPS last season, though Baddoo was markedly better during his 2021 debut campaign. The left-handed Baddoo and right-handed Vierling may also work in something of a platoon, at least early in the year.