Baddoo left Friday's game against Arizona with a quad injury, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Baddoo left with the injury after he was running to first base, and he exited with a trainer in the fifth inning. Andy Ibanez took over in Baddoo's place. The Tigers have provided no more information on the injury, so the outfielder should be considered day-to-day until stated otherwise.