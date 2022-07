Baddoo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

The lefty-hitting Baddoo will be on the bench against a right-hander (Yu Darvish) in the series finale, marking the fourth time in seven games coming out of the All-Star break that Baddoo finds himself out of the lineup. He looks to have faded into a part-time role in the outfield, while Robbie Grossman and Willi Castro have emerged as the Tigers' preferred options at the two corner spots.