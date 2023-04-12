site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-akil-baddoo-not-in-lineup-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Not in lineup Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
Apr 12, 2023
at
3:34 pm ET
•
1 min read
Baddoo is not in the lineup Wednesday at Toronto.
Baddoo had hit leadoff for the
Tigers in all three games since his promotion from Triple-A Toledo on Saturday, but he'll head to the bench Wednesday with Matt Vierling getting a turn up top. Baddoo is 4-for-15 with a double and a walk.
More News
1D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
16D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
28D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
02/23/2023
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read