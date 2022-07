Baddoo is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Athletics.

The lefty-hitting Baddoo closed the first half by starting in four of the Tigers' final five games, but he'll retreat to the bench with southpaw Zach Logue on the hill for Oakland in Thursday's matinee. Robbie Grossman will shift over from right field to cover left field in Baddoo's stead.