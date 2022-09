Baddoo will start in left field and bat ninth in Monday's game in Baltimore, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Baddoo will stick in the lineup for a fourth consecutive game after going 1-for-7 with a triple, three walks, two runs and a stolen base during the Tigers' weekend series with the White Sox. He hasn't recaptured a regular role against right-handed pitching just yet, but Baddoo may have jumped ahead of Willi Castro in the pecking order for playing time in the corner outfield.